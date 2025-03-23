Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 274 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,897,000 after purchasing an additional 113,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 0.1 %

HRB opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Report on HRB

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.