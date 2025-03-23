Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Relx by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Relx Trading Up 0.1 %

RELX stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

