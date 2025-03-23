Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

