Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,670,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,192,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,619,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.65.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

