B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.4% increase from B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão’s previous dividend of $0.02.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
BOLSY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile
