B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.4% increase from B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão’s previous dividend of $0.02.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance

BOLSY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile

B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, a financial market infrastructure company, provides trading services in an exchange and OTC environment. It operates through Listed; OTC; Infrastructure for Financing; and Technology, Data and Service segments. The company offers listed equities and securities for anhydrous fuel ethanol, Arabica coffee 4/5 and 6/7, corn, crystal sugar, gold, hydrous ethanol, live cattle, and soybean commodities; ETF and sovereign debt instruments; and exchange rates, interest rates, and equities, as well as collateral management products.

