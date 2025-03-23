Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.46 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

