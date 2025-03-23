Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 50,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 461.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

