Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAN opened at $6.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SANGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

