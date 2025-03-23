Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $6.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

