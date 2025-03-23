Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share by the bank on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of BKNIY opened at $11.42 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
