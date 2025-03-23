Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 9.44% of Bayview Acquisition worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAYA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 149.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 348,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 209,122 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bayview Acquisition by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 344,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAYA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

