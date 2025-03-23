Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.95.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
NASDAQ:BECN opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
