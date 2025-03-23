Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

Alibaba Group, Baidu, SEA, Verizon Communications, and Flutter Entertainment are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies that create, distribute, or manage content and experiences intended for public enjoyment. These stocks typically include firms involved in film, television, music, digital media, gaming, sports, and theme parks, and their performance can be influenced by consumer trends and seasonal viewing habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,624,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,970,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.75. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 2,463,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,730. SEA has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. 7,037,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,115,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $243.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,572. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Featured Stories