Best Green Energy Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing renewable energy from sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These companies are at the forefront of the shift to sustainable energy, and investors in these stocks often seek both financial returns and alignment with environmental, social, and governance principles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,506. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 925,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,886. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 106,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Read More