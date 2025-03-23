Best Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Mondelez International, Omnicom Group, and Shopify are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate platforms allowing users to create, share, and interact with content online. These companies typically generate revenue through digital advertising and other monetization strategies tied to user engagement on their networks, making them responsive to evolving consumer trends and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,429,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,705. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

OMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,923. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,306. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

