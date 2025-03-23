Best Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and CRH are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide communication services, such as telephone, internet, and data transmission. Investors often consider these stocks for their potential consistent dividend payouts and steady growth prospects in the highly regulated yet innovative telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.20. 12,529,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,097,825. The company has a market cap of $894.33 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $23.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $821.01. 1,338,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $979.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.61. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,555. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

