Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $85.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

