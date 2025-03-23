Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $85.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Blackbaud Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
