Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $660.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.27%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

