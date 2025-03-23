Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Blue Bird worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 268.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 26.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after buying an additional 156,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

