Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

