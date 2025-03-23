Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $20.69 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

