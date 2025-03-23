Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,029,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

