Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

