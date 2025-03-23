Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $83.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

