Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,698 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $177,430,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

