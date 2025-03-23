Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 39,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VEA opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

