Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 58,846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,846 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

