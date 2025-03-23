BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as low as C$12.13. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
BMTC Group Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$392.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.07.
About BMTC Group
BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.
