Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,370.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $4,617.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,789.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,700.90. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

