Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price target (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NYSE AMBP opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

