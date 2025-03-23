Boston Partners Buys 10,216 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Boston Partners increased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Crane NXT by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth $3,382,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Stock Down 1.1 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CXT. Northland Capmk cut Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

