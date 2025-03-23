Boston Partners Buys 3,073 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Gentherm worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 952.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gentherm stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

