Boston Partners Buys 8,239 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 782,678 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $11,339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $10,219,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.