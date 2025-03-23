Boston Partners Buys 8,873 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 703.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $442.86 million, a P/E ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.