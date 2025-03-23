Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Country Airlines worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $198,551.62. This trade represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $43,966.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,901.80. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,541 shares of company stock worth $3,380,795. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.