Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 85,036 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of Proficient Auto Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 200,977 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 498,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 135,720 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAL shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

