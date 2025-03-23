Boston Partners Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,545,049 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.