Boston Partners Sells 16,573 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Diodes were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Diodes by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $53,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

