Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,723 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.30% of Brady worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $70.51 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.