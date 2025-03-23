Bridge City Capital LLC Acquires 7,004 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises about 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Gentherm worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,400,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 880.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 107,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $926.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

