Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 708 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Photronics worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Photronics by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Photronics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,688 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

