Bridge City Capital LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $106.88 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

