Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ameresco worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.68.

Insider Activity

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.