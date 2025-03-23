Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84. 44,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

