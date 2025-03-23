BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00.
DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.85.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
