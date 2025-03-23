BRP (TSE:DOO) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.85.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOO

BRP Stock Down 0.8 %

BRP Company Profile

TSE DOO opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52 week low of C$52.00 and a 52 week high of C$102.46.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.