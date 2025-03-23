BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as high as C$3.42. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 39,656 shares.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$295.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Since 2006, BTB owns and manages properties across Canada. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based commercial properties for the benefit of its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.