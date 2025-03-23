Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after purchasing an additional 661,718 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $126.42 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $122.49 and a one year high of $212.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

