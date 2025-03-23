Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 411.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 120,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

