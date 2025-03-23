BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.27 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

