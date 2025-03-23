Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 37,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Cambria Cannabis ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOKE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 756.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.