Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

