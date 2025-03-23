Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
